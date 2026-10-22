Nationwide Boiler Inc. is proud to announce that Chelsey Ryker, Director of Rental Sales & Marketing, has been recognized with the Women in the Boiler Industry (WIBI) Excellence Award, presented by the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA).

Expand Nationwide Boiler’s Chelsey Ryker honored with WIBI Excellence Award

As one of the several participants honored through the WIBI and Boiler Industry Leaders of Tomorrow (BILT) programs, Chelsey joined other industry professionals that were recognized for their leadership, volunteer service, and contributions to the boiler industry.

Through her active involvement in industry programs and events, Chelsey has dedicated her time to supporting the people and relationships that make the boiler industry a strong and connected community.

A 20-year veteran of Nationwide Boiler, Chelsey has long been an advocate for industry engagement and giving back. She serves on the WIBI Advisory Committee and has been actively involved in ABMA programs that promote education, networking, and leadership development. She also serves as the lead organizer for Nationwide Boiler's annual Charity Golf Tournament, an event that has raised tens of thousands of dollars in support of the ABMA Scholarship Fund and other charitable organizations.

Expand Nationwide Boiler’s Chelsey Ryker honored with WIBI Excellence Award

"Chelsey exemplifies the values that make our industry strong," said Larry Day, CEO of Nationwide Boiler. "Whether through volunteering her time, supporting industry initiatives, helping organize charitable events, or simply being willing to step up wherever needed, Chelsey consistently demonstrates leadership through service. Her commitment to supporting others and strengthening our industry community has made a lasting impact, and we are incredibly proud to see her recognized with this well-deserved honor."

For nearly 60 years, Nationwide Boiler has provided temporary and permanent boiler solutions to customers throughout North America and across the globe. The company offers one of the industry's largest rental boiler fleets, along with new and reconditioned boilers, emissions control equipment, and custom PLC-based control systems. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and real customer service, Nationwide Boiler delivers solutions that help customers meet their operational, environmental, and performance goals.

For more information about Nationwide Boiler and their commitment to community engagement, visit www.nationwideboiler.com