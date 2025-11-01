Nationwide Boiler named exclusive Babcock & Wilcox rep in the Pacific Northwest

Nationwide Boiler has expanded its exclusive representation of Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) package watertube boilers to include the states of Oregon and Washington.

This extension builds on the company’s existing territory, which covers the full state of California and select counties in Nevada.

Through this expanded territory agreement, Nationwide Boiler has strengthened its ability to provide both in-stock boiler systems and new, built-to-spec B&W package watertube boilers to industrial facilities across the Pacific Northwest. This added coverage complements the company’s extensive inventory of readily available boilers, proven ultra-low NOx solutions and advanced PLC-based control systems.

Nationwide Boiler maintains a continuously stocked inventory of B&W boilers, including the proven FM120-124, 200,000 pound per hour, 750 psig or 750°F superheat package watertube boiler — a design the company has coined the "World Boiler" for its adaptability and performance in installations across the globe. With current manufacturing lead times approaching 54 weeks, this in-stock program ensures faster delivery and reduced downtime for critical projects.

For more information, visit nationwideboiler.com.