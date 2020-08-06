Mustang Sampling, Tower Force receive GPSA Safety Awards

The GPA Midstream Association and its affiliated midstream suppliers association, GPSA, recently unveiled the midstream industry safety award recipients for their outstanding 2019 safety performances.

BIC Alliance members Mustang Sampling and Tower Force were recognized with GPSA Safety Awards. GPSA Safety Awards are based on each company’s 2019 OSHA record and a three-year history of active programs promoting safety and displaying safety improvement.

For more information, visit www.gpamidstream.org/awards, www.towerforce.com or www.mustangsampling.com.