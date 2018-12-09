Mustang Sampling looking ahead to 2019 with Action Express Racing

Mustang Sampling has continued its marketing partnership agreement with Action Express Racing, as the 2019 International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season marks the fifth consecutive year of IMSA competition for Mustang Sampling Racing.

Action Express has achieved incredible success with Mustang Sampling, having taken the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Team and Driver Championships in both 2014 and 2015; the Michelin Endurance Cup in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017; and a record-setting Rolex 24 at Daytona victory in 2018.

Mustang Sampling has also generated success away from the track through its partnership with the team, utilizing the marketing program to drive awareness, engage with clients and customers, and energize employee enthusiasm.

For more information, visit www.mustangsampling.com or call (800) 933-5356.