Mustang Mobile Training Lab coming to a city near you

The Mustang Mobile Training Lab from Mustang Sampling will tailor its training experience to suit any company's experience level. From beginners to advanced users requiring specialized courses, technicians will gain a thorough understanding of Mustang Sampling's products and related software in a hands-on environment. The courses presented through the mobile training lab may be used for continuing education units for future certifications.

The Mustang Mobile Training Lab is stocked with commonly used natural gas, NGL and LNG sampling systems, along with nearly a dozen analyzers and associated equipment for energy; composition; sulfur; H2S; moisture; CO2; benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene; and mercury measurement.

For more information, visit www.mustangsampling.com/training or call(713) 482-6930.