MISTRAS Group opens five new U.S. field service locations

MISTRAS Group expanded its domestic field service network with the simultaneous opening of five U.S. locations: Tulsa, Oklahoma; St. Paul, Minnesota; Savannah, Georgia; Iron Mountain, Michigan; and Waterford, Connecticut.

The additions extend MISTRAS’s reach into industrial markets across the South, Midwest, Northeast and Great Lakes regions.

Each new location is positioned to provide nondestructive testing, pipeline inspections, real-time condition monitoring and maintenance planning to local industrial clients. MISTRAS serves the energy, power generation, aerospace and defense, advanced manufacturing and data center sectors, and the company’s leadership indicated the expansion reflects growing demand for asset integrity services across those industries.

CEO Natalia Shuman said the new locations allow MISTRAS to bring inspection and monitoring services closer to clients in geographies where industrial infrastructure investment is increasing.

For more information, visit mistrasgroup.com.