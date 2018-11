Merichem Caustic Services (MCS) recently received the Union Pacific Safety Pinnacle Award. MCS received this award as a result of safe shipping practices and zero non-accident releases of regulated hazardous materials shipments in 2017. Union Pacific said, “This is an outstanding achievement, demonstrating excellent performance and commitment to the safe transportation of hazardous material.”

For more information, visit www. merichem.com or call (713) 428-5000.