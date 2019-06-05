MELTRIC team member raises money for pediatric cancer research

A member of the MELTRIC Corp. team recently participated in the seventh annual "Brave the Shave" event, which benefited the St. Baldrick's Foundation. MELTRIC Marketing Communication Lead Kim Cavaliero-Keller shaved her head to stand in solidarity with children undergoing cancer treatments. Cavaliero-Keller's St. Baldrick's team is expected to raise more than $30,000 for pediatric cancer research this year.

× Expand MELTRIC Marketing Communication Lead Kim Cavaliero-Keller, right (third row), recently participated in the seventh annual "Brave the Shave" event, which benefited the St. Baldrick's Foundation.

For more information, email kcav aliero-keller@meltric.com or call (414) 433-2721.