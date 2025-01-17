MCi reports record FY24 as new customers surge by 175% and contractor savings surpass $2B

Management Controls, Inc. (MCi) continues to transform contractor data and spend management across the heavy industrial sector, achieving 175% year-over-year (YoY) growth in new customers and 111% YoY growth in customer expansion sites in 2024.
By leveraging MCi’s Contractor Data and Spend Management Platform, customers are benefiting from more efficient contractor management processes, increased contractor oversight, and significant cost savings.
“Our exceptional growth in 2024 demonstrates the tangible value we bring to our customers across heavy industrial operations,” said Ken Naughton, President of MCi. “As we continue to expand across our customer base and into industries like EPCs, we are well-positioned for even greater success in 2025. Congratulations, and thank you to our amazing team—this success is a testament to your hard work and dedication!”
Management Controls, Inc. highlights of 2024:
- Achieved 111% growth YoY in customer expansion sites and onboarded 175% more new customers YoY, reflecting accelerated adoption across multiple industries.
- Enabled customer base to achieve over $2.42 billion in validated contractor savings from select customer audits in 2024, highlighting the value delivered through MCi’s platform and Managed Service offerings.
- Broadened industry reach, with notable growth in the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) sector.
- Achieved 50% growth YoY in new client adoption of Managed Service offering, with more customers entrusting MCi to manage the platform, driving improved contractor oversight and contractor management expertise.
- Achieved a record-breaking year for revenue, driven by increased customer usage, growth in services, and new vendor onboarding.
- Facilitated the successful management of 26 capital projects and 83 Shutdowns, Turnarounds, and Outages (STOs), providing comprehensive cost control and oversight.
- Expanded site penetration across existing regions, adding 26 sites in North America and 6 in the APAC region. MCi now has over 350 industrial facilities leveraging its software & services worldwide.