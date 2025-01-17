MCi reports record FY24 as new customers surge by 175% and contractor savings surpass $2B

Management Controls, Inc. (MCi) continues to transform contractor data and spend management across the heavy industrial sector, achieving 175% year-over-year (YoY) growth in new customers and 111% YoY growth in customer expansion sites in 2024.

By leveraging MCi’s Contractor Data and Spend Management Platform, customers are benefiting from more efficient contractor management processes, increased contractor oversight, and significant cost savings.

“Our exceptional growth in 2024 demonstrates the tangible value we bring to our customers across heavy industrial operations,” said Ken Naughton, President of MCi. “As we continue to expand across our customer base and into industries like EPCs, we are well-positioned for even greater success in 2025. Congratulations, and thank you to our amazing team—this success is a testament to your hard work and dedication!”

Management Controls, Inc. highlights of 2024: