McDonough Elevators holds ribbon cutting for new Houston facility

McDonough Elevators recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility in Houston. Because of McDonough's dedication to safety and its growth into new markets and products, the company purchased a new facility for its headquarters.

"To give you an idea of our expansion, our old Houston facility was 20,000 square feet, and the new Houston facility is 80,000 square feet," said Joe Galatas, president of McDonough Elevators. "With four times more space, we not only have the capability to refurbish rack and pinion elevators, a growth area that is very exciting, but we also have the capacity to build our business for the long term, keeping our equipment in tip-top shape."

In addition to its Houston headquarters, McDonough has full-service locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Denver, Kansas City and Los Angeles.

× Expand The McDonough Elevators management team celebrates the new Houston facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. From left are David Higginbotham, Steve Ridout, Shannon Overcash, Joe Galatas, Brendan Riccobene, Erin BRau, Kevin Harrison and Brian Morvant.

For more information, visit www. mcdelevators.com or call (888) 525-1375.