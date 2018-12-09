Matrix Service Co. receives Great Place To Work® certification

Matrix Service Co. and its subsidiaries — Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix Service Inc., Matrix NAC and Matrix Applied Technologies — have once again been certified a Great Place To Work®.

gptw_cert_badge_sep_2018_cmyk

“By living our culture and core values, our people drive our success and represent our most important and sustainable competitive advantage,” said Matrix Service Co. President and CEO John R. Hewitt. “This certification is just one confirmation of our position as an employer of choice in the engineering and construction industry and our commitment to attracting, developing and retaining best-in-class employees.”

For more information, visit www.matrixservicecompany.com or call (918) 838-8822.