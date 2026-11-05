Matrix Service awarded front-end engineering and design contract for America First Refining

Matrix Service Company was awarded the front-end engineering and design contract for the storage tank farm at America First Refining’s planned Brownsville, Texas, refinery.

The refinery is designed to process approximately 60 million barrels of domestic crude per year.

The FEED contract is a key milestone for America First Refining as it advances toward a Final Investment Decision for the Brownsville project. Matrix Service’s scope covers the engineering and design of the storage tank farm, drawing on the company’s expertise in storage terminal construction and tank engineering for large-scale energy projects.

For more information, visit matrixservicecompany.com.