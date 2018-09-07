Matrix raises funds for American Heart Association

Oklahoma-based employees of Matrix Service Co. and its subsidiaries recently raised more than $22,000 for the American Heart Association and had a great time participating in the Tulsa Heart Walk.

Events to raise money included raffles, luncheons, cook-offs and more. With community involvement as one of the company's core values, employees across North America are empowered and supported by the company to make a difference through active engagement in community service.

× Expand Matrix employees had a great time at the American Heart Association's Tulsa Heart Walk and raised $22,000 to support the cause.

For more information, visit www. matrixservicecompany.com or call (918) 838-8822.