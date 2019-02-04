Matrix begins construction on thermal vacuum chamber for Lockheed Martin

Matrix Service Co. subsidiary Matrix Service Inc. has begun construction on the thermal vacuum chamber at Lockheed Martin's new Gateway Center. This work follows Matrix PDM Engineering's front-end engineering design, detailed engineering design and advance equipment procurement. Matrix Service is providing project management, engineering, fabrication, construction and systems integration, with Dynavac serving as technology partner for the design and fabrication of the expansive thermal vacuum chamber, which will simulate the harsh environment of space.

Matrix Service Inc. has begun construction on the thermal vacuum chamber at Lockheed Martin's new Gateway Center near Denver. Photo credit Lockheed Martin.

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Lockheed Martin to construct the thermal vacuum chamber at their new state-of-the-art facility near Denver," said Matrix Service Co. President and CEO John R. Hewitt. "Our teams have a longstanding history of work in the aerospace industry, and we appreciate the continued opportunity to support Lockheed Martin as they provide their customers with an advanced, state-of-the-art production environment."

