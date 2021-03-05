Marquis Industrial earns top ABC STEP Award

For the sixth year in a row, Marquis Industrial Services received a Diamond Level STEP Award from ABC's Texas Gulf Coast Chapter.

KM_C458-20210107101736

Established in 1989 by the ABC National Environment, Health & Safety Committee, the safety awards program was developed and written by contractors for contractors. Whenever Marquis accepts a new project, its No. 1 safety goal is to protect property and people.

For more information, visit www.marquiscsi.com or call (979) 265-4480.