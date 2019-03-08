Bilfinger, EMC sign MOU to deliver advanced maintenance solutions

CAIRO -- Bilfinger and Egyptian Maintenance Co. (EMC) recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic cooperation aimed at positioning both companies to accelerate growth in maintenance and modernization.

Hand-out Bilfinger Bilfinger-EMC-01 (From right) Ali Vezvaei, President & CEO of Bilfinger Middle East and Eng. Mohamed Shimy, Chairman of EMC sign the MOU

In line with Egypt's drive to optimize and modernize its industrial assets, the cooperation focuses on delivering advanced solutions to help end users and operators reduce maintenance cost, increase energy efficiency and maximize assets' lifecycle returns.

"The partnership is a great strategic fit, building on Bilfinger's know-how and innovative solutions such as BMCA®, BTCA® and BCAPA®, and leveraging EMC's unparalleled capabilities and highly qualified resources in the country and beyond," Bilfinger Middle East President and CEO Ali Vezvaei commented.

For more information, visit www.bilfinger.com or call (636) 391-4500.