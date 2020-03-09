LiquidFrameworks' employee growth mirrors industry's adoption of FieldFX

LiquidFrameworks recently publicized its 40-percent growth in employee count year-over-year in 2019.

With the conclusive, industry-wide adoption of FieldFX among service providers in the oilfield, industrial and environmental service industries, LiquidFrameworks has continued to ramp up its internal resources to meet market demand.

"It's very exciting to see our company grow. Each new employee brings added energy and creativity to the team," said Travis Parigi, CEO and founder of LiquidFrameworks. "What's even more satisfying is that our recent employee growth is proportionate to the growth of our customer base.

"The fantastic expansion of our team, our customer base and our product suite is exciting to witness. This is definitely a historic time for our company."

For more information, visit www.liquidframeworks.com or call (713) 552-9250.