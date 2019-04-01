LiquidFrameworks delivers record-breaking bookings, revenues for 2018

LiquidFrameworks has achieved a record-breaking 62-percent year-over-year increase in bookings for fiscal 2018. In addition, revenues spiked 37 percent from 2017 to 2018, signaling tremendous ongoing momentum for the company. To stay at pace with the company's growth trajectory, LiquidFrameworks increased the size of its team by a remarkable 43 percent.

× Expand LiquidFrameworks has achieved record-breaking bookings and revenue, paired with remarkable employee growth in 2018.

LiquidFrameworks Vice President of Worldwide Sales David Levitt attributes the continued growth of the company to the impact the FieldFX product suite has on its customers.

"There is an increasing demand for easy-to-use, 'quote-to-cash' solutions that deliver a quantifiable return on investment within the energy industry," Levitt said. "Our domain expertise in this industry has led us to become the de facto standard for service companies throughout the energy value chain."

For more information, visit www. liquidframeworks.com or call (713) 552-9250.