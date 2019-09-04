Lifting Gear Hire reveals new branding

Lifting Gear Hire has launched its new corporate name, refreshed logo and global website. As part of the global rebranding, Lifting Gear Hire has revealed its corporate name change to LGH, adding a dynamic, international aspect to the business.

The new name overcomes local variations in meaning, especially between Europe and the U.S., where the word "hire" tends to be used only for people, not equipment. The change will standardize the LGH brand across the group's 36 locations in six countries.

For more information, visit www. rentlgh.com or call (800) 878-7305.

