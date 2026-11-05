LGH surpasses $100M in annual rental revenue

LGH surpassed $100 million in annual rental revenue for fiscal year 2026, a milestone the company described as a first in its history.

The achievement reflects four years of sustained growth driven by expanded regional coverage and a sharpened focus on customer service.

LGH attributed the milestone to strategic growth initiatives including refined internal processes, geographic expansion and increased demand for lifting and rigging equipment from industrial customers. The company said its sustained performance reflects the strength of its rental model and long-term relationships with customers in the refining, petrochemical, construction and power generation sectors.

For more information, visit rentlgh.com.