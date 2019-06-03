Layher teams with Trekker to complete Lennar homes in Florida

Layher recently teamed with Trekker to complete Lennar multifamily residential homes near the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Layher STAR Frame and Allround® scaffolding facilitated quick work with minimal crew, saving approximately 33 percent in construction time. The revolutionary lightweight guardrail assembles with no tools necessary and increased safety thanks to a secure locking lever.

For more information, visit www. layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.