Layher management was awarded the 2018 SAIA Hall of Fame award at the Scaffold and Access Industry Association (SAIA) Annual Convention and Exposition. The award is bestowed upon a member who has actively served SAIA for five years and is a past recipient of the Coupling Pin, awarded for exemplary service and dedication to the association.

