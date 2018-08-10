Layher hosts Houston Fall Prevention Safety Day

Construction and safety professionals gathered at Layher North America headquarters April 24 to raise awareness for preventing fall hazards in the construction industry and support OSHA's National Fall Prevention Stand-Down.

The keynote address was given by Randy Royall, a safety professional, who told a personal story about his own close call. Royall underscored that every action one undertakes impacts someone else. Safety presentations followed and included a demonstration from Layher.

For more information, visit www. layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.

