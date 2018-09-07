Layher helps renovate James Museum in St. Petersburg

Layher and Sunstate Scaffold Services recently completed the conversion of a portion of the James Museum in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The project ran from May 2017 through April 2018 and utilized Layher AllroundÂ® scaffolding in a specialized design to accommodate the building's edifice, which included stone cut from a mountainside. Layher worked closely with Sunstate owner Ed Smith to design engineer scaffolding suitable for the stone design. A full-access stair unit reaching approximately 120 feet was also constructed with materials provided by Layher's Ocala, Florida, branch.

For more information, visit www. layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.

