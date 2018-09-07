Layher helps renovate James Museum in St. Petersburg

A portion of the James Museum project in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, completed in April 2018 by Layher and Sunstate Scaffold Services.

Layher and Sunstate Scaffold Services recently completed the conversion of a portion of the James Museum in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. The project ran from May 2017 through April 2018 and utilized Layher AllroundÂ® scaffolding in a specialized design to accommodate the building's edifice, which included stone cut from a mountainside. Layher worked closely with Sunstate owner Ed Smith to design engineer scaffolding suitable for the stone design. A full-access stair unit reaching approximately 120 feet was also constructed with materials provided by Layher's Ocala, Florida, branch.

