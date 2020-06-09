Layher Access keeps Mayo Clinic operational in construction

Layher Pedestrian Stair Towers provide ingress and egress during construction at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida.

Strickland Supplies recently began equipping the expansion of the Mayo Clinic campus in Jacksonville with Layher scaffolding for construction of a five-story, 120,000-squarefoot building called Mayo North. Layher Pedestrian Stair Towers and Covered Walkways provided egress and ingress while protecting patients and loved ones. Layher Access systems are suitable for heavy loads, providing versatility for work at maximum heights.

For more information, visit www.layherna.com or call (713) 947-1444.