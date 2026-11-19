Koch-Glitsch, a global leader in mass transfer and separation technologies, announced the acquisition of EGS Systems, a long-established provider of specialized separation technology serving the refining, gas processing and emerging geothermal industries.

The acquisition expands Koch-Glitsch's technology offerings with the addition of EGS Systems' entire portfolio, including the Vortex Tube Cluster (VTC) technology, a proven solution that has been used for decades in demanding refining and gas processing applications. The technology has also gained increasing interest in geothermal applications, including lithium brine separation.

"At Koch-Glitsch, we are committed to providing technologies that help our customers improve performance, reliability, and operational efficiency," said Michael Krela, Global Product Manager at Koch-Glitsch. "The acquisition of EGS Systems strengthens our ability to serve customers in key markets while preserving and advancing a technology with a long history of successful application."

VTC technology is primarily used in refining and gas processing operations where effective vapor-liquid separation is critical to process performance. The integration of EGS Systems into the Koch-Glitsch portfolio will leverage decades of engineering knowledge and application experience to better support customers across these industries.

“This acquisition is complementary to our existing VORSOMAX® technology portfolio and allows us to address a wider range of customer challenges with proven solutions that create significant value for customers,” said Michael O’Dell, Global Technology Owner, Mist Elimination and Phase Separation.

"This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to the industries we serve," Krela said. "As customers face evolving operational challenges and opportunities, we will continue investing in technologies and expertise that help them achieve their objectives."

The acquisition supports Koch-Glitsch's long-term strategy of expanding its separation technology capabilities while reinforcing its commitment to refining, gas processing, and emerging energy markets.