KBR to support the government of Papua New Guinea

KBR Inc. has been awarded a contract by Papua New Guinea's Department of Petroleum to provide ongoing consulting, advisory and engineering services in relation to multiple new and existing energy and resource developments located across Papua New Guinea, including upstream, LNG and downstream sectors.

Under the terms of the agreement, KBR will provide these services utilizing strategy and technical specialists from multiple offices, including Singapore, Australia, London and Houston.

This award by the Department of Petroleum, an office of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea, is a testament to KBR's long-term strategic commitment to this promising and rapidly developing market.

