KBR awarded FEED contract for BP’s Tortue project

KBR Inc.’s UK operating subsidiary has been awarded a front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by BP for Phase 1 of the Tortue field Hub/Terminal development located on the maritime border between Senegal and Mauritania. The agreement contains a mechanism to allow the transition of the contract to an EPC management contract at a later date.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide management of the quarters and utilities, including Telecoms Systems’ FEED and provision of supplemental services (system engineering, interface oversight, technology planning, support and verification) of the Hub/Terminal for the Tortue project. The FEED work is to be performed up to the end of 2018 to support the final investment decision.

