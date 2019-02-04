JEGON receives WBEA woman-owned certification

JEGON Industrial Services LLC is now a certified woman-owned business. JEGON joins the more than 750 certified women-owned businesses in south Texas recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA). As an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council, the WBEA serves as a third-party certifying organization for women-owned business enterprises in south Texas. Businesses that are at least 51-percent owned by a woman and meet specific criteria standards and procedures are eligible for this certification, a designation not only recognized but required by most major corporations and governmental agencies as a purchasing criterion.

JEGON proudly received the certification in November 2018 after meeting the application criteria and undergoing a site visit.

For more information, visit www.jegonindustrial.com or call (713) 946-1361.