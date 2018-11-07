Jacobs selected for program management consultancy in Benin

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., through its joint venture, Jacobs Engineering S.A. (JESA), has been awarded a four-year contract from the Millennium Challenge Account-Bénin II (MCA-Benin II) for the implementation of the Benin Power Compact, which will strengthen the national electricity infrastructure of the country when completed in 2022. Jacobs’ scope of work includes engineering, as well as project and construction management, for four photovoltaic solar power plants, new transmission lines, new substations and a dispatch center.

Delivering this energy program to extend Benin’s existing network capacity, Jacobs is working in close collaboration with various ministries and government agencies of Benin and the Beninese Company of Electrical Energy (SBEE) to improve infrastructure reliability and meet future growth needs of the nation.

