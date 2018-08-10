Jacobs achieves gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has been recognized with the gold award in Mind's second annual Workplace Wellbeing Index, a benchmark of best policy and practice around mental health in the workplace.

Inspired by its BeyondZeroÂ® principles, Jacobs worked with Mind to develop the "mental health matters" strategy focused on promoting positive mental health and wellbeing across the business, staff and their families. The strategy delivers focused training, tools and techniques to enable a support network of volunteer employee champions who offer early intervention and interim support for staff while directing employees to the appropriate professional options.

× Expand Author and mental health advocate Alastair Campbell, left, and MIND's CEO Paul Farmer, right, stand with Jacobs' Glen Ridgeway, Alex Lane and Paul Vause, who accepted Jacobs' Mind Workplace Wellbeing Index Gold Award.

