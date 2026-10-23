Izomax secures ABSA design registration for the AOGV Mechanical Isolation Tool

A major milestone for Izomax and their continued expansion in North America.

Izomax has officially secured ABSA design registration for the AOGV Mechanical Isolation Tool, marking a significant step in bringing the Izomax way of repair and maintenance to the Canadian market.

The approval represents an important achievement in their international growth strategy and strengthens their position as they continue to expand their presence in North America, together with their Canadian partner, Red Flame Industries.

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Bringing the AOGV to the Canadian market

The patented AOGV mechanical isolation tool enables maintenance, valve replacement, tie-ins and modifications on live, pressurised systems without shutdowns or hot work.

With more than 350 projects completed across six continents, the technology has demonstrated its application across upstream, midstream and downstream facilities worldwide.

The registration represents an important achievement for the AOGV, supporting Izomax’s continued development in the Canadian market.

“Securing ABSA design registration is a crucial part of Izomax’s international growth strategy. It represents another significant step in expanding the availability of the AOGV in North America. Together with Red Flame Industries, we’re ready to build on this achievement and bring the AOGV to more operators across Canada." — Rune Sele, Vice President, Izomax

Strengthening their North American presence

North America is an important part of Izomax’s international operations. With an established facility in Houston, USA, and their partnership with Red Flame Industries in Canada, they continue to strengthen their presence across the region.

North America is an important part of Izomax’s international operations. With an established facility in Houston, USA, and their partnership with Red Flame Industries in Canada, they continue to strengthen their presence across the region.

With ABSA design registration now secured, they're ready to build on their experience and bring the AOGV to more operators across Canada.

Want to explore what the AOGV could mean for your operations in Canada? Get in touch with their team to learn more.