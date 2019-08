Industrial Training International (ITI) has launched ITI U.K. to focus on serving customers in the U.K. by training teams and personnel involved in handling activities. ITI employs a myriad of educational design techniques to engage students, including instructor-led, online and virtual reality training.

ITI U.K. is headquartered in Birmingham.

For more information, visit www.iti.com or call (800) 727-6355.