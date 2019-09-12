ITI partners with Florida Handling Systems on new training center

Industrial Training International (ITI) and Florida Handling Systems, a Mazzella Company, have reached an agreement to partner on a new crane, rigging and load handling training center in Bartow, Florida.

× Expand ITI's new crane, rigging and load handling training center in Bartow, Florida.

The centrally located Bartow training center marks the second training collaboration between Mazzella and ITI, following the ITI Cleveland training center at Mazzella headquarters. Courses at the ITI Florida training center will commence this fall and are open to all industries.

In addition to its existing 10 training centers in the U.S. and Canada, the Bartow location allows ITI to better serve its numerous customers in the Southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean with the hands-on approach that has become synonymous with ITI curriculum over the past 35 years.

For more information and the full fall 2019 course schedule, visit www. iti.com or call (800) 727-6355.