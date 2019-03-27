ITI partners with Energy Safety Canada to relocate training facility

Industrial Training International (ITI) has relocated its Edmonton, Alberta, training center to Energy Safety Canada's Nisku Campus as a result of a recent partnership between the two organizations. Since its inception in 2013, ITI's hands-on crane, rigging and lift planning training center has instructed students from seven Canadian provinces and four countries.

From 2016-2018, ITI's Alberta Training Centre was located on the campus of Super Slings. The relocation provides both indoor and outdoor hands-on training spaces and offers a one-stop training location for a number of ITI customers already utilizing Energy Safety Canada's programs. Classes commenced in March 2019.

For more information, visit www. iti.com or call (800) 727-6355.