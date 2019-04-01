inoLECT offers NFPA 70E electrical safety training course

inoLECT is now offering NFPA 70E Electrical Safety in the Workplace as a comprehensive training course. The course curriculum is based on the compliance fundamentals of the National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA's) code 70E surrounding arc flash and shock hazards present when electrical equipment and systems are energized.

Course instructor Chris Ordes is an NFPA-certified electrical safety compliance professional who has over 30 years of experience with industrial power systems, electrical power distribution systems, automation and controls, and switchgear maintenance and repair. Ordes leads a team of technical support experts in charge of start-up, commissioning and training on the company's universal remote racking device, the inoRAC.

A training session will be held at inoLECT's office in Baton Rouge April 23-24.

For more information, visit www. inolect.com or call (225) 751-7535.