inoLECT recently participated in Scotlandville Magnet's Engineering Symposium, which highlighted skills students learned that were based on electrical engineering. The event was the culmination of eight weeks of work on a project that required research, circuit design, and construction and project management. inoLECT's Bron Noel served as a judge and helped determine the best design.

