Industrial Solutions + Innovation to host Drawing to Weld event

Industrial Solutions + Innovation (ISI) will be hosting a private "Drawing to Weld" event Dec. 7-11, to meet the needs of shops that could not attend major tradeshows this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Industrial Solutions + Innovation is holding Drawing to Weld, a registration-only event at its location in Alvin, Texas, which will feature in-person demonstrations of the company’s newest technologies in a safe, COVID-19-compliant environment.

At this registration-only event, attendees will be able to view technologies ranging from automated pipe welding to pipe profiling to orbital pipe welding. Attendees will also be able to view pipe and tube saws and pipe beveling in a safe, private event with one-on-one demonstrations by experienced technicians.

Registration for the event is now open and ends Nov. 20.

For more information, visit www.isi-llc.com/drawing-to-weld or call (281) 824-0356.