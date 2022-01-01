IK-Group's AOGV awarded U.S. patent

IK-Group's revolutionary AOGV Mechanical Isolation Tool, which allows users to isolate process segments without a shutdown for inspection and maintenance, has been awarded a patent in the U.S.

Isolation of process piping, pipelines, vessels or equipment is a key requirement for safe and efficient maintenance, modification and repair of any oil, gas and petrochemical facility. Where suitable isolation points do not exist per the facility's design, extensive activities may be required to safely isolate equipment, yielding increased HS&E exposure, time, risk and expense as well as impacting the facility's production.

IK-Group's patented AOGV is used to install a safe barrier between a flange pair on a system that is in continuous operation and lacks the ability to shut down a segment.

For more information, visit www.aogv.com or email Kenneth Laatveit at Kenneth.Laatveit@ik-worldwide.com.