HSI named a top online learning library company in 2022

HSI was recently selected for the 2022 Top Training Companies list by Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders.

This is the sixth year in a row that HSI, a leader in compliance and professional development training and environmental health and safety solutions, has been selected for the top 20 company placements.

“HSI’s mission is making the workplace and community safer and smarter,” said Chad Brickelbaw, CEO of HSI. “This recognition is a testament to the talented and dedicated HSI teams who create our online learning courses.”

“This year’s Top 20 Online Learning Library Companies features a strong course catalog that sets the standards of quality comprehensive solutions,” said Jessica Schue, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc.

The HSI Online Learning Library offers a unique combination of courses in safety, compliance and industrial skills with a series specific to the oil and gas industry.

For more information, visit www.hsi.com or call (520) 392-0036.