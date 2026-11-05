HASC launches modernized eNotify platform

Health and Safety Council (HASC™) introduced the modernized eNotify platform in October, giving organizations that rely on emergency communication access to a faster, more intuitive experience designed for today’s industrial operations.

The updated system features streamlined incident reporting, mobile-friendly access, enhanced dashboards, expanded reporting capabilities and strengthened security infrastructure.

eNotify connects neighboring facilities, emergency management agencies, and regional response partners through established communication channels, helping incident notifications and status updates reach the right stakeholders quickly. Supported by 24/7 technical support and guidance from an industry-led advisory committee, eNotify delivers a dependable crisis communication platform built to support operational continuity and regional coordination during incidents and drills.

For more information, visit hasc.com/enotify.