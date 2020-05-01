Harrington Hoists, Inc. releases TCK Series air hoists

Harrington Hoists, Inc. has announced the release of its TCK series air hoist line. These hoists are designed for fast lifting requirements in demanding industrial settings and are available in 3-ton and 6-ton capacities in both pendant or cord control.

TCK Series air hoist is pictured above.

Harrington’s TCK hoists have an unlimited duty cycle for continuous operation and very fine feathering control for precise load positioning. These hoists feature a powder-coated finish for weather resistance, cast iron housing for strength and durability and nickel-plated load chain for resistance to corrosion and wear.

Other standard features include an internal disk brake that is protected from harsh environments and an adjustable overload limiter that will automatically block airflow when an overload is detected.

For more information visit www.harringtonhoists.com.