Hancock Whitney, Urban League launch 'Scale Up! Louisiana'

Hancock Whitney Bank partnered with the Urban League of Louisiana to launch its third cohort of "Scale Up! Louisiana" for small businesses in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Participants were chosen based on the applicant's ability to meet the eligibility requirements; growth potential of the business; and applicant's desire to learn and grow in an interactive, online environment.

"Hancock Whitney is proud to extend this opportunity to residents of East Baton Rouge Parish as a direct investment into the future of the parish and the surrounding communities," said Hancock Whitney Senior Vice President and Community Reinvestment Act & Fair Lending Director Sunada Brookins.

For more information, visit www.hancockwhitney.com or call (800) 448-8812.