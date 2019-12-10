Hancock Whitney sponsors record-breaking United Way fundraiser

Hancock Whitney Bank recently sponsored the Capital Area United Way's 32nd Annual Jambalaya Jam, which raised a record-breaking $141,000 for the nonprofit organization. Attendees enjoyed live music and sampled jambalaya from 49 competing teams.

Funds raised at the Jambalaya Jam will benefit United Way's efforts to promote health, education, income stability and basic needs for people in the 10-parish community.

"People in Louisiana have a way of coming together, especially when food is involved," said George Bell, president and CEO of United Way. "This event would not be possible without the cooking teams, volunteers, sponsors and, of course, the attendees."

