H+M Industrial EPC opens new office in The Woodlands

H+M Industrial EPC recently opened a new office in The Woodlands, Texas.

The opening of this new office will allow H+M to expand its presence and capabilities to the energy and chemicals industries across the region. The office is located at 1330 Lake Robbins Drive, Suite 220, The Woodlands, TX.

"This is another exciting phase in the growth and expansion of H+M, allowing our team to fulfill the needs of our clients," stated Brandon Hogan, president and CEO of H+M Industrial EPC.

For more information, visit http://hm-ec.com or call (281) 930-8750.