Greenup Industries awarded contract to replace water meters

Greenup Industries has been selected to replace nearly 17,000 commercial and residential water meters in St. John the Baptist Parish. The $5.27 million project is the first of its size and type in Louisiana. The estimated completion date is December 2020.

The smart meter technology will provide accuracy and clarity by enabling the wireless transmission of individual customers' water meter readings directly to the St. John Parish Utilities Department.

"The best part about this new system is it will help us efficiently detect and minimize water loss for the residents and businesses in St. John Parish," said Rodney Greenup, CEO of Greenup Industries. "By building a more responsive infrastructure, we can pinpoint and respond to potential problems before they happen."

For more information, visit www.greenupind.com or call (225) 283-4843.