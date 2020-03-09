Greenup Industries awarded contract for WSLPP

Greenup Industries has been awarded a portion of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project (WSLPP). Greenup Industries was awarded the stockpiling portion of the contract, W912P820C0008.

The scope of work includes excavating, processing and stockpiling clay material, clearing and grubbing, and other incidental work within the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District; Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority of Louisiana; and Pontchartrain Levee District signed the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Project Partnership Agreement in February 2019. The agreement provides construction of hurricane and storm damage risk-reduction features in St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes.

For more information, visit www.greenupind.com or call (225) 283-4843.