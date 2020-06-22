Greenup Industries awarded contract for fortifying Louisiana levee

Greenup Industries was recently awarded the contract for excavating, processing and stockpiling clay material at the Bonnet Carre Spillway for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District. The material will support the construction of approximately 17.5 miles of levee system that will provide 100-year level risk reduction to the area extending from the Bonnet Carre Spillway to Garyville, Louisiana.

The $20,520,000 firm-fixed-price contract consists of a base contract of $9,075,000 and optional work items totaling $11,445,000. Work will be performed in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2021.

For more information, visit www.greenupind.com or call (225) 283-4843.