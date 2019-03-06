Gov. Justice honors Mustang Sampling

Mustang Sampling was recently presented with the West Virginia Governor's Commendation for International Market Entry Award. The commendation recognizes businesses that exported to a new country for the first time during the previous year.

"West Virginia has been a great location to recruit and retain a loyal employee base for decades," said Mustang Sampling President and CEO Ken Thompson. "We have benefited from employees familiar with the energy industry and have developed close ties to the power, wastewater and mining markets. West Virginia also provides a solid commercial base within the Marcellus Shale region."

For more information, visit www.mustangsampling.com or call (800) 933-5356.