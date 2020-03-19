Global announcement on COVID-19 from Clough

Dear all,

As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop rapidly, I want to communicate the status of our preparations and assure you that we are being as proactive as we can and are constantly monitoring developments.

As a global organization, we face different stages of the outbreak and different regulated changes, so we have action plans that recognize these differences.

At Clough, our number one priority is the health and wellbeing of our staff and their families, and keeping our operations running safely, so we can continue to deliver our commitment to our clients. During this time, it is especially important that everyone stays healthy. We are asking all Clough employees not go to work if they feel unwell or believe they have been exposed to the virus and we are applying social distancing.

Here are some resources you can turn to if you have questions:

Globally: World Health Organization

Australia: Department of Health

Canada: Infection Prevention and Control Canada

United States: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Scotland: Scottish Government – Coronavirus

What we are experiencing with this outbreak of COVID-19 is a global issue and we all need to be part of the solution. Being part of that solution means understanding that though we may not be directly affected by COVID-19, we must be proactive in reducing the spread and impact on those in our communities whose health is compromised.

Please continue to take the necessary precautions to keep yourselves and your families safe.

Yours sincerely,

Peter Bennett

CEO & Managing Director